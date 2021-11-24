Aori Qileng Responds To ‘Coward’ Cody Durden Over Controversial Post-Fight Statement

Aori Qileng has fired back at Cody Durden.

Durden made headlines for the wrong reasons this past weekend following his unanimous decision win over Qileng. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Durden stated he had to send his opponent “back to China where he came from.”

Naturally, those comments received plenty of criticism immediately from media, fans and fighters alike with Durden later explaining where the animosity came from as well as apologizing if he offended anybody.

“Listen, the guy was disrespectful, and wouldn’t shake my hand at the weigh ins. After beating him, I simply meant he could go home wherever that may have been. I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention!! I love you all! See you at the top. @ufc”

Qileng: I Saw Fear Through His Eyes

It’s unclear if Qileng came across Durden’s apology post. But with that said, he certainly knows what Durden said about him during the post-fight interview.

The Chinese fighter — who clearly felt he did enough to win the contest — took to social media to comment on Durden, and had a scathing message for the American.

“I destroyed this coward in the cage, but the judges gave him a chance to say something disgusting through his disgusting mouth,” Qileng wrote on Instagram. “He can do nothing in the fight, and I saw fear through his eyes. He is a coward.”

Qileng fell to 0-2 in the UFC with that defeat.

Durden, meanwhile, earned his first UFC victory in his third attempt. Overall, the flyweight is 1-1-1 with the Las Vegas-based promotion since signing last year.