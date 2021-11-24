 Skip to Content

Aori Qileng Responds To ‘Coward’ Cody Durden Over Controversial Post-Fight Statement

Durden caused a stir when he claimed he had to send Qileng back to where he came from after outpointing him at UFC Vegas 43 last night.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

Aori Qileng Responds To ‘Coward’ Cody Durden Over Controversial Post-Fight Statement
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

Aori Qileng has fired back at Cody Durden.

Durden made headlines for the wrong reasons this past weekend following his unanimous decision win over Qileng. In his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier, Durden stated he had to send his opponent “back to China where he came from.”

Naturally, those comments received plenty of criticism immediately from media, fans and fighters alike with Durden later explaining where the animosity came from as well as apologizing if he offended anybody.

“Listen, the guy was disrespectful, and wouldn’t shake my hand at the weigh ins. After beating him, I simply meant he could go home wherever that may have been. I apologize if I offended anyone, that certainly was not my intention!! I love you all! See you at the top. @ufc”

Qileng: I Saw Fear Through His Eyes

It’s unclear if Qileng came across Durden’s apology post. But with that said, he certainly knows what Durden said about him during the post-fight interview.

The Chinese fighter — who clearly felt he did enough to win the contest — took to social media to comment on Durden, and had a scathing message for the American.

“I destroyed this coward in the cage, but the judges gave him a chance to say something disgusting through his disgusting mouth,” Qileng wrote on Instagram. “He can do nothing in the fight, and I saw fear through his eyes. He is a coward.”

Qileng fell to 0-2 in the UFC with that defeat.

Durden, meanwhile, earned his first UFC victory in his third attempt. Overall, the flyweight is 1-1-1 with the Las Vegas-based promotion since signing last year.

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Dustin Poirier Charity
Dustin Poirier Keeps Up 'The Good Fight', Will Provide 300,000 Meals To Families In Need
← Read Last Post
Image of Matt Brown via Twitter
Matt Brown Tests Positive For COVID-19, Out Of UFC Vegas 44 Fight vs. Bryan Barberena
Read Next Post →