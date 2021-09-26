Skip to Content

Pros React To Alexander Volkanovski Outlasts Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko’s TKO Win Over Lauren Murphy

The world was watching UFC 266, this is what they had to say about it.

UFC 266 delivered one of the best featherweight title fights of all time. The main event of the night between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega made absolute waves. The fight ended up being a grueling 5-round war.

Volkanovski was relentless in his attack over the course of 5 rounds and so was Ortega. ‘T-City’ would throw up BJJ hail mary’s on the champ as Volkanovski pounded his head into the canvas. 

Domination would precede the headliner where Valentina Shevchenko continued her valiant reign. ‘Bullet’ would fire again as she dominated the not-so-lucky Lauren Murphy. 

Check out how the world reacted to the main events:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Lauren Murphy 

