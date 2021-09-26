Pros React To Alexander Volkanovski Outlasts Brian Ortega, Valentina Shevchenko’s TKO Win Over Lauren Murphy

UFC 266 delivered one of the best featherweight title fights of all time. The main event of the night between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega made absolute waves. The fight ended up being a grueling 5-round war.

Volkanovski was relentless in his attack over the course of 5 rounds and so was Ortega. ‘T-City’ would throw up BJJ hail mary’s on the champ as Volkanovski pounded his head into the canvas.

Domination would precede the headliner where Valentina Shevchenko continued her valiant reign. ‘Bullet’ would fire again as she dominated the not-so-lucky Lauren Murphy.

Check out how the world reacted to the main events:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega

Great performance by the champ @alexvolkanovski — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) September 26, 2021

That was a great fight!!!! #UFC266 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 26, 2021

Amazing fight! Hats off to both gentlemen. 👏 #UFC266 — Vince Morales (@vandetta135) September 26, 2021

He might not be leaving with the belt but Ortega showed a champions heart tonight. Congratulations to both guys on a great fight! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) September 26, 2021

Tough. As. Nails! Both of em 💯 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) September 26, 2021

When underdogs almost win people go crazy. The people love to see it but the champ is ferocious. Great fight. 🔥🔥 — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) September 26, 2021

Let’s Go!!!!! This fight is absolute fire! #UFC266 — Zak Cummings (@ZakCummings) September 26, 2021

I’m losing my mind! Modern day Gladiators. #UFC266 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) September 26, 2021

This main event is incredible!!!#UFC266 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 26, 2021

That kind of stuff is what inspires other fighters. Hell of heart from the champ battling through those subs — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 26, 2021

A lot aren’t built for a war like this #UFC266 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) September 26, 2021

What a round!!!!!@ufc — 佐藤天 Takashi Sato (@satotenten) September 26, 2021

Wow, this fight is wild. Volk is tough for getting out of those chokes #UFC266 — Mike “The Lone Wolf” Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) September 26, 2021

OHHHH MY GAWWWWD. WHAT A RD!!! #UFC266 — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) September 26, 2021

Valentina Shevchenko TKO’s Lauren Murphy

Here comes the female MMA 🐐 ! @BulletValentina love watching her fight. True martial artist! #ufc266 — Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 26, 2021

I like Valentina but will be pulling for Lauren on this one. — ike vallie-flagg (@IKEVF) September 26, 2021

Damn Valentina is such a beast! — Funky (@Benaskren) September 26, 2021

Damn! She’s a fast as a…bullet 😃 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) September 26, 2021

Dude Valentina is just a beast but Murphy somehow ATE those last shots before hitting the mat #UFC266 #AndStill — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) September 26, 2021

Shevchenko is soo technically sound.

Her timing and footwork is ridiculous #UFC266 — Joshua Culibao (@culibaomma) September 26, 2021

@LaurenMurphyMMA time to shine 🔥 — Augusto Tanquinho (@tanquinhojj) September 26, 2021

Valentina by mercy rule #UFC266 — Mike “The Lone Wolf” Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) September 26, 2021

A upset would be a great story tonight but this lady is a KILLER…….. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) September 26, 2021

I think Valentina is one of my favorites to watch. Her technique is phenomenal. #UFC266 — Mike “The Lone Wolf” Trizano (@TheLoneWolfMMA) September 26, 2021

That right hook @BulletValentina has is beautiful 👊🏼💥 #UFC266 — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) September 26, 2021

Lauren has to actually take a risk. Make the champ question SOME part of her game! #UFC266 — Miranda Maverick (@FearTheMAVERICK) September 26, 2021

is there a fighter who can with valentina in the 125 pounds? #UFC266 — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) September 26, 2021

If I may repeat my earlier tweet with different names: Let’s be honest. Murphy was never going to beat Shevchenko. Just wasn’t gonna happen. They all have the same talking points per-fight, but once that cage door closes, Val is an absolute sniper. #UFC266 — Liv Parker (@Liv_4_MMA) September 26, 2021

Welp, the queen of violence is always a parlay at best 🤷🏻‍♂️ @betuglobal $BetU #UFC266 and beyond pic.twitter.com/pZaOx4H12y — The Mane Event™ (@EliasTheodorou) September 26, 2021

@BulletValentina is a technical wizard and @LaurenMurphyMMA is tough as nails. Great performance again by one of the GOATS!! #ufc266 — John Wayne Makdessi (@JohnMakdessi) September 26, 2021