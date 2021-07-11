Dana White: Dustin Poirier Gets Title Shot, Rematch With McGregor After Recovery

The aftermath of UFC 264 keeps crashing down.

Dustin Poirier become the first man ever to hand Conor McGregor back-to-back losses at UFC 264. The result would come with an ankle injury at the end of round 1. Herb Dean would be forced to call the fight off and Bruce Buffer would shout Dustin Poirier as the victor, via doctor stoppage.

What’s Next?

Before the action unfolded, the winner of the main event had been promised a title shot against UFC Lightweight Champ Charles Oliveira. UFC boss Dana White intends on keeping his end of the bargain.

“Dustin Poirier will fight for the title.” White told the media at the UFC 264 post-fight presser.

This wasn’t the only plan on the promoter’s mind however.

“When Conor’s healed and ready to go, you do the rematch I guess. I don’t know.”

While a fourth fight doesn’t make that much sense, considering Poirier fought a beautiful round against McGregor, it does make ‘cents’. The trilogy headliner is projected to hit massive Pay-Per-View buys and with the rivalry not closed, perhaps the company will proceed to add another chapter to this story.

The Ending

White would give his two cents on the final sequence of the fight.

“The fight didn’t get finished. You can’t have a fight finished that way. We’ll see how this whole thing plays out. Who knows how long Conor’s out. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready.”

Dana also reacts to controversial comments made by Conor during post fight octagon interview.

“Leave people’s family and wives out of it. Family has nothing to do with it.”

Poirier will look to do his thing, capturing undisputed lightweight gold on his second try against Charles Oliveira likely this fall.