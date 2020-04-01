Dustin Poirier Believes He Would “Beat Up” Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Dustin Poirier Believes He Would “Beat Up” Tony Ferguson

It’s looking like for the fifth time, UFC fans won’t get to experience Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson. Reports are stating that Khabib is stuck in Russia and that the UFC has been trying to get Justin Gaethje as a replacement. More statements have declared that the organization has been trying to look in a different direction although. UFC Lightweight Dustin Poirier would love the opportunity to face Ferguson. Furthermore, Poirier believes that if he were given the chance to face Ferguson, he would beat him up badly.

Despite multiple athletic commissions saying that putting on 249 is a bad idea, they still plan on putting on the event. Nevertheless, it became more difficult when it was revealed that Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently stuck in Russia. So, all signs point to that fight being canceled.

Poirier on Facing Tony Ferguson

Following the reports, numerous fighters have offered to jump in and save the day. Primarily, the main fighter has been Dustin Poirier. Dustin has stated that he would be willing to fight at both 155 and 170lbs in order to fight Tony Ferguson. And, he believes that he would beat Tony, although he doesn’t think UFC 249 will happen.

I’ll fight anybody (at UFC 249]) I think I beat up Tony, man, I really do,” said Dustin. “The Gaethje fight as well, I’d do a rematch with him.”

However, Poirier doesn’t necessarily believe that UFC 249 will actually happen. Especially due to the global virus that affecting everyone across the globe negatively.

“No, I don’t think so man, I really don’t think [UFC 249 will happen] I don’t have the feeling,” said Poirier. “At this point, there is no way to properly prepare. I have my own personal gym here in Louisiana and I can go hit the bags. I have two buddies who I train with there who are social distancing themselves so I kind of trust them to not bring the fungus among us in my gym,” Poirier added. “Other than that, I’m there hitting the bags, rolling with those guys or I’m at my house. I can jog and stuff and get in shape. But, to be fine-tuned for a fight at the highest level I can’t do it. I don’t know what my opponent is doing as well if he is not being able to train. May seems like a push but we will see.”

UFC 249

Dana White is hellbent on UFC 249 still happening, regardless of what Mother Nature says. So as long as Dustin is ready to go, it looks like he should be someone that the UFC should be calling.