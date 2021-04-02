Report: Dustin Poirier Has Signed Contract For Conor McGregor Trilogy At UFC 264

The trilogy between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor is all but official.

The grudge match has been slated for a while with recent reports stating that it will headline the upcoming UFC 264 pay-per-view event taking place July 10.

However, there had been no concrete developments — until now. As per ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Poirier has officially put pen to paper on a fight with McGregor.

“Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say,” Helwani tweeted Friday. “McGregor, as we know, was already in.”

Dustin Poirier has officially signed his contract to fight Conor McGregor on July 10, sources say. McGregor, as we know, was already in. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 2, 2021

Helwani would go on to add that McGregor had verbally agreed to the fight weeks ago.

“McGregor, sources say, had verbally agreed to the fight weeks ago,” Helwani wrote. “He made it clear following his loss to Poirier earlier this year that he wanted to run it back with Poirier right away.

Poirier, McGregor To Settle Score

Poirier earned revenge on McGregor when he knocked him out in the second round of their UFC 257 headliner in January. McGregor won their first meeting in 2014 which was a featherweight clash.

The trilogy will settle the score and could also put the winner on a collision course with the winner of the upcoming vacant lightweight title fight between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler which headlines UFC 262 on May 15.

All in all, we are in store for an exciting couple of months in the stacked lightweight division during the post-Khabib Nurmagomedov era.