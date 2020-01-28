Phoenix Jones, the MMA Super Hero Arrested for Selling Molly to Police

Phoenix Jones Gets Arrested for Selling Drugs to the Police

Phoenix Jones may not be as super as we believed him to be. All heroes don’t wear capes. But, in most superhero stories, the plot doesn’t end with the hero being arrested for attempted drug deals. Fighting crime is a task that requires full focus around the clock. However, committing a crime only takes a single counter.

The persona of Phoenix Jones was conjured up by Ben Fodor. Fodor is a professional MMA fighter whose superhero persona is certainly more popular than his MMA career. As a professional, Fodor’s most notable performances happened inside of the World Series of Fighting, which is now known as the Professional Fighters League (PFL.)

Reports of the Jones Arrest

As a Seattle resident, news of the situation began to circulate on their local television stations. KOMONews reported that the action took place in downtown Seattle. According to the outlet, Fodor faces multiple drug charges after he allegedly sold Methylenedioxymethamphetamine, AKA Molly, to a civilian on the streets.

Fodor was caught in an undercover sting operation. He sold 7.1 grams of Molly in total to an undercover police officer in a brown paper bag. Prior to the exchange, “Phoenix Jones” accepted a Venmo transaction of $300 for the transaction. And, he accepted another $200 in regards to selling the undercover officer more at a later date.

In the past, Fodor has been cited on eight different occasions for driving on a suspended license. So, he’s no stranger to the judicial system or being arrested. However, it marks the first time that Fodor has been arrested for drugs, at least that we know of.

The Phoenix Jones Character

The character of Phoenix Jones walked the streets of Seattle in full costume regularly. Additionally, reports say that he carried a net gun and had a sidekick. They would patrol the areas to “fight crime.”

Old sayings always hold up. In the case of Fodor, if you do the crime, you have to do the time. Even if that means you fight crime as well. Did Ben Fodor or Phoenix Jones get arrested? We’ll leave that up to fans to decide.