PETA Hits Back At Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone Over Python Jacket Comments

PETA Claps Back At McGregor, Cerrone

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) did not take kindly to Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone’s snakeskin banter.

During the UFC 246 press conference on Wednesday, McGregor heaped praise on Cerrone’s jacket which turned out to be made from snakeskin.

“Cowboy” jabbed that PETA would take offense to his attire:

“I’m sure PETA might be here because I got rattlesnakes on and python.”

McGregor responded in agreement:

“They have a warrant out for me as well, PETA, they’re coming for me, too.”

While the pair found common ground on that front, PETA were not impressed by their banter and responded on Twitter:

“Hi @TheNotoriousMMA and @CowboyCerrone! You’re right! We ARE here—to remind you that only COWARDS would brag about wearing an animal who was likely beaten & skinned alive. Why don’t you knock out your insecurities and only wear your OWN skin?”

Hi @TheNotoriousMMA and @CowboyCerrone! You’re right! We ARE here—to remind you that only COWARDS would brag about wearing an animal who was likely beaten & skinned alive. Why don’t you knock out your insecurities and only wear your OWN skin? https://t.co/e6jCY9x7IZ — PETA (@peta) January 16, 2020

Cerrone was later made aware of PETA’s response by MMA Junkie and responded.

“Man, I guess if killing humans was legal I could probably wear a bad-ass human jacket,” Cerrone said. “I got a white buffalo at home, PETA. And when she crokes, I’m going to wear a (expletive) (expletive)ass white buffalo cape one of these days. At the ranch I have a lot of animals: turkeys, goats, chickens, pigs. We kill them and butcher them, and we eat them all ourselves, man. We use every bit of them. So it’s not like – I don’t just go down to the store and buy beef. We raise it and kill it and eat it. So, if there’s something inhumane or unjust about killing beef for my own sake, PETA, you’re (expletive) up. “Granted, I didn’t kill the snake or raise the snake to build a python jacket, but goddammit it was (expletive) cool, so I had to wear to it.”

It will be interesting to see if anything else comes out from this.