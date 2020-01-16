Watch Conor McGregor Vs. Donald Cerrone Initial Staredown At UFC 246 Press Conference

Donald Conor
Donald Conor - Image Courtesy via @UFC Twitter

Notorious and Cowboy were finally face-to-face!

Conor McGregor and Donald Cerrone are gearing up for their main event matchup at UFC 246 on January 18th. But before they can meet in the octagon, both fighters had to do the traditional pre-fight staredown at Wednesday’s press conference which took place at the Palms, and it was surprisingly very pleasant.

McGregor (21-4 MMA, 9-2 UFC) and Cerrone (36-13 MMA, 23-10 UFC) took the stage where they shook hands, engaged in the staredown, shook hands again, posed for the crowd, and shook hands for the last time before leaving the stage.

But despite the calm confrontation, it’s about to go down this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena so be sure to keep up with all the action.

