It would appear that a former UFC champion is in hot water. Earlier this week, Pat Miletich was arrested in Illinois, under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

It was 12:30am on Monday, June 30th, when Miletich was pulled over on River Drive, in Moline, Illinois. According to reports, he was then arrested by law enforcement, and booked at the Rock Island County Jail, an hour and a half later. Allegedly the 54-year was driving while intoxicated, but there has been no word on his blood alcohol levels at the time. However it should be noted that, if believed to have impaired one’s ability to drive, and alcohol level in your body can lead to a DWI arrest in Illinois.

This is not the first time the retired MMA fighter has been on the wrong side of the law, regarding driving under the influence. According to the police report, he was arrested in 2018 for the same offense, in Bettendorf, Iowa. Ultimately he would plead guilty in 2019, being sentenced to one year of unsupervised probation, which was discharged following completion of a DWI course and in-home detention.

Pat Miletich In The UFC

During the early parts of the UFC, Pat Miletich ran one of the most impressive gyms in the sport. He trained alongside the likes for former champions like Matt Hughes and Jens Pulver, to name a few. This, combined with the fact that he was able to capture gold in the UFC made him a surefire choice for the pioneer wing of the UFC Hall of Fame.

Recent days see Pat Miletich working the commentary booth for LFA events. It is unclear at this time what, if anything, comes out of this DWI situation. Nevertheless it is unfortunate that he as found himself in this uncomfortable incident.