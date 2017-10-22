One Championship Atomweight Champion Angela Lee is Engaged

It seems like Atomweight star Angela Lee has broken hearts across the world this morning by announcing on Instagram that she is now engaged.

It looks like the lucky man is fellow ONE Championship fighter Bruno Pucci. The Brazilain fighter currently trains at Evolve in Singapore and was knocked out in his last fight, bringing his record for the promotion to 2-2.

This might be the best rebound from a loss we’ve ever seen.

Angela Lee has been one of the biggest stars for ONE Championship since May of 2016 when she became the youngest MMA champion of a major organization. She defeated Mei Yamaguchi at the age of 19. Since then, she’s defended the belt twice in 2017, and remains a cornerstone to One’s future as a promotion.

Angela Lee and Bruno Pucci have been dating since January and it seems like the 27 year old Pucci wasted no time locking it down.

Congratulations to them both. Everyone here at Middle Easy wishes both you crazy kids the best of luck.

