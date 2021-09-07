Sean O’Malley Responds To Paddy Pimblett Grappling Remarks: ‘Talk Bad About Me, It’s Publicity’

Sean O’Malley doesn’t seem too bothered by the recent comments of Paddy Pimblett.

Pimblett had been doing plenty of press ahead of his highly-anticipated UFC debut this past weekend. Despite facing adversity early on, the Liverpool native eventually rallied to get the knockout win against Luigi Vendramini in their lightweight contest.

Paddy Pimblett now has more Instagram followers than last night's main event winner and UFC veteran Derek Brunson. Remember, Paddy just started this new account a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/pcCyyraPRb — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) September 5, 2021

His star and Instagram followers will only continue to rise and he’s already getting people’s attention, namely O’Malley who came across comments from Pimblett putting down his grappling ability.

“He’s got good standup but as soon as he gets put in there with a decent grappler, he’s just gonna get beat,” Pimblett was quoted as saying.

To that, “Sugar” responded in the latest episode of his podcast on Monday.

“Yeah, I didn’t know he was talking sh*t about me. That’s not very nice,” O’Malley said. “He said I had bad grappling. I wonder why people just assume I have bad grappling. Like, really, in the UFC, I haven’t grappled. Like, a little bit against Andre Soukhamthath, like, I swept him with a guillotine, I put him in a triangle, I went for an armbar. My grappling didn’t look bad in that fight. “That’s literally the only fight I’ve ever grappled. That’s literally the only fight I’ve ever grappled and then I had the UFC Quintet where I had two really good grappling matches. So it’s just weird that some people just assume that because I’m a good striker I must be a bad grappler.”

O’Malley: Fighters Get Publicity When They Talk About Me

O’Malley and his co-host would then ponder why Pimblett and people in general would make statements like that without even knowing the person they’re talking about.

In the end, O’Malley credited it to wanting publicity and seemingly praised Pimblett’s marketing ability.

“Maybe he just knows that talk bad about me, it’s publicity,” O’Malley concluded. “He obviously knows what he’s doing as far as marketing himself.”

It will be interesting to see if Pimblett comes across O’Malley’s comments and if anything further develops from this.

You can watch the full episode below: