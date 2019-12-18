Claressa Shields Willing to Face Amanda Nunes in MMA and Boxing

Shields Thinks Boxing Match With Nunes Would Be Box Office

Many fighters have carried the torch for women’s boxing but none have waved the flag more than Claressa Shields. As one of the most dominate and credentialed athletes the sport has seen, Claressa also understands promotion. As each day passes, Shields ties her name more and more to the sport of MMA. One of those reasons is because of the way the UFC promotes their female fighters. So, from Claressa’s point of view, putting her against UFC double champion Amanda Nunes would be a surefire way to make boxing history.

Shields was a guest fighter for the UFC 245 post fight press conference. During the interview, she told the media that her and UFC President Dana White have been having discussions with Dana in regards to cross-promotional bouts. Of course, the fight Shields wants the most is clearly vs Nunes. And, Claressa revealed to the media that Dana told her Nunes would do “anything.”

Shields Speaks on Potential Match-up Against Amanda Nunes

“It would be one of the biggest matches in boxing history,” said Shields. “I think that you’ve never seen two women who are young, in their prime, hungry and who just don’t want to lose so I think that me and her facing each other, would be one of those fights that people really see fireworks and stuff like that.”

Furthermore, Claressa expressed her belief in being fair in regards to competing against Amanda. Not only would she fight her in boxing, but she would also be willing to step into the octagon and face Nunes in her world.

Nunes on Boxing Claressa

During Nunes’ post fight interview, she seemed very disinterested in facing Shields in a boxing match. She continuously referenced that she is an MMA fighter and loves mixed martial arts, not boxing. Therefore, if she were to face Shields in an MMA match, she would take her to the ground and submit her.

Time will tell if the two competitors ever face each other in a cross promotional event. However, with both in their prime, the time should hopefully be soon.