Niko Price Signs New 4 Fight Contract With the UFC

Niko Price Announces New UFC Contract

During these times, fans have to take the good news when it finally comes along. In this case, the exceptional news revolves around UFC welterweight Niko Price, who has just announced that he has signed a new 4 fight contract with the promotion. Price is one of the most well rounded and exciting fighters on the UFC roster. So, it makes absolute sense to keep him around.

Price Shares Contract News via Twitter

Niko announced the news officially via Twitter. Although he didn’t share the details of his deal, (And he shouldn’t have) he at least verified the length of his new contract.

BREAKING NEWS!!! I forgot to mention I signed a new 4 fight contract 🙏🏼 I’m so blessed and thankful for the @ufc ! I’ll be sure to keep it entertaining for you guys! #ufc #newcontract #LetsGo #glorytogod — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 21, 2020

Win or lose, Price is virtually guaranteed entertainment. Continuing the “win or lose” trend, all of Price’s UFC fights have ended in a finish. Out of 18 professional fights on his record, only one went the distance before Niko made his UFC debut.

Niko the Entertainer

40% of Price’s fights have resulted in a performance of the night bonus. The most memorable and recent bonus came against James Vick at UFC Tampa when he secured the victory by way of a grounded upkick.

Fans were excited for Price to face Muslim Salikhov on April 11 at UFC Fight Night 172, AKA UFC Portland. However, the event was postponed due to the current state of the world. As the world gets closer to controlling viral spreading, fans can expect the UFC to reschedule the fight. Or, it’s quite possible that the promotion could book Price in a more prominent matchup.

Whatever comes his way, fans can be certain that “The Hybrid” will enter the octagon full of energy. And win or lose, he will certainly entertain the crowd and probably win an extra 50k doing so.