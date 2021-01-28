Francis Ngannou Opens as Odds Favorite to Defeat Stipe Miocic in Rematch at UFC 260

Offical betting odds have opened up for the UFC championship match between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. As of now, Ngannou is favored to win in the rematch, despite a bad showing against Miocic at UFC 220.

According to UFC President Dana White, the rematch is scheduled for March 27, 2021, at UFC 260. Keeping the division interesting White is also on record saying that Jon Jones will get the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2. Originally, fans thought that Jones would skip the line as he made his heavyweight debut. Now, it’s known that he will only have to wait for one fight.

Ngannou Favorite to Odds Makers

Since their first encounter, Francis Ngannou has longed for a second shot against Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight title. Not only is Ngannou rumored to get his wish, but he is also favored in the matchup and is expected to have a huge 2021, ending it as champion.

According to Bovada, Ngannou is favored at -160 to +130 for Miocic.

The First Encounter

Francis Ngannou’s pursuit of the heavyweight title failed to provide the result he wanted. Unfortunately, he suffered a unanimous loss to Stipe Miocic, as he became the first-ever heavyweight to defend his title successfully three times, and broke the division’s record for title defenses.

From the moment that the final bell rang and hands were run, Ngannou was already plotting his rematch. In fact, at the UFC 220’s post-fight press conference, Ngannou said he realized the flaws in his performance after the loss.

Making the Rematch

Additionally, sports betting website BetOnline, Ngannou is expected to be UFC heavyweight champion at the end of the year.

#UFC Heavyweight champ at the end of 2021: Ngannou +150

Miocic +200

Bones Jones +500

Gane +600

Blaydes +600

Rozenstruik +1000

Lewis +1600

Overeem +2000 👉 https://t.co/iPzGpTwhjA pic.twitter.com/E8P4bD7R6S — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 30, 2020

With much improvement in Francis’ game, it’ll be interesting to see his new approach in their rematch. Furthermore, it’ll be interesting to see if the betting odds reflect what happens by the end of the year.