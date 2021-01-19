(Video) Dana White Reveals Jon Jones Gets Winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2

UFC President Dana White is now on record saying that Jon Jones will get the winner of Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou 2. Originally, fans thought that Jones would skip the line as he made his heavyweight debut. Now, it’s known that he will only have to wait for one fight.

Jon Jones has been teasing a move to heavyweight for months. In fact, he’s offered to face Francis Ngannou on multiple occasions. However, ongoing back and forth talks with the UFC stalled negotiations due to what Jon believed to be a “low ball” deal. Once Jones was back on good terms with the UFC, he wanted to come back to a heavyweight title fight. But, Dana White said Jon wouldn’t leapfrog Francis Ngannou.

Dana Reveals Jon Jones Heavyweight Opponent

Now, Dana is saying that while Jones won’t skip ahead of Francis, he will get the winner of Stipe vs Francis. Speaking with SportsNet, Dana explained his relationship with Jones and his plans for all of the UFC’s biggest stars in 2021.

“Heavyweight. Jon Jones is going to move to heavyweight. We’re going to have Stipe vs. Francis, and the winner of that will probably fight Jon Jones,”said Dana. “The guy’s been the king of the light heavyweight division forever. I think he thinks it’s time to move up to heavyweight. He knows his body, he knows his abilities, he knows better than anybody else does. But it’s impressive. Let me tell you, who wants to fight Francis Ngannou? The answer is nobody, okay? Nobody wants to fight that guy. But Jon Jones does. Pretty impressive,” finished Dana.

An Exciting Heavyweight Division

Now that Dana has made the news official, which heavyweight bout is more interesting? Is Stipe vs Francis more exciting? Or, is the debut of Jones versus the winner an even bigger matchup? Regardless, Ngannou will be happy to know that he is sitting comfortably as the rightful #1 contender.