(Video) Francis Ngannou Lifts Shaq in the Air With ZERO Effort

Francis Ngannou Lifts Shaq in the Air With ZERO Effort

Francis Ngnanou is known for having some of the heaviest hands in mixed martial arts history. Even if that theory isn’t believed by all, the UFC has marketed Ngannou as such. With an incredible physique and highlight-reel KO’s on his resume, it’s easy to see why Francis is so feared by even the biggest men in the UFC. But, “The Predator’s” power isn’t only on display amongst the UFC’s biggest giants. In a recent video, Ngannou lifted NBA legend Shaq, over his head like he was a 10lb dumbbell.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant forces in NBA history. Standing in at 7’1’1 and weighing 324lbs, Shaq is well known around the world for his size and power. Which is why he and Ngannou draw a lot of parallels between each other in their respective sports.

Ngannou Easily Lifts Shaq

Despite the difference in sport, there is also a significant size difference between men. Although Francis is a gigantic heavyweight, Shaq still makes him look like a child.

“Walking in the UFC PI and ran into a master and almost ran away, then I realized it was Shaq. I think this is the very first time that somebody has made me look so little,” wrote Ngannou on Twitter.

In their most recent meeting, Ngannou shocked Shaq when he lifted him completely off the ground effortlessly. He shared the video on his Twitter account.

.@Shaq you're not so heavy as I thought 🤣🤣🤣 that's probably why you could fly on the court pic.twitter.com/oUJmVpyYB1 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 17, 2020

“Shaq, you’re not so heavy as I thought. That’s probably why you could fly on the court,” wrote Francis.

UFC on May 9th

It’s not every day that mixed martial arts get to see a man as large as Shaq gets lifted as if he was a baby. While the feat of strength was extremely impressive, Ngannou will be ready to display more than brute force when he eventually takes on Jairzinho Rozenstruik on the May 9th card, if it actually happens.