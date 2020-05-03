(Photos) UFC 249’s Francis Ngannou Is Even More Jacked

Ngannou Ready Ahead Of Rozenstruik Fight

If it was even possible, UFC heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has somehow gotten more ripped ahead of his upcoming fight.

“The Predator” will finally return to the Octagon at UFC 249 next weekend when he collides with Jairzinho Rozenstruik in a highly-anticipated heavyweight affair on the main card. It will mark Ngannou’s first fight since TKOing Junior dos Santos in their UFC Minneapolis headliner last July.

He has since struggled to land an opponent while his fight with Rozenstruik has also been rescheduled twice. It looks like the third time will be the charm now and Ngannou is certainly ready to compete going by his recent social media posts.

#FitnessWithFrancis Home Boxing Workout focus on speed is live on my YouTube channel 👉 https://t.co/m5uMYi2rt3 pic.twitter.com/m8p87uC2J2 — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) April 15, 2020

The most recent post, however, was posted earlier this week which shows Ngannou flexing in the gym along with UFC middleweight Punahele Soriano.

Ngannou is currently on a three-fight winning streak with first-round TKOs over the likes of Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez and the aforementioned Dos Santos.

And while Rozenstruik may not have the physique of the French-Cameroonian, he certainly packs a punch on his own.

“Bigi Boy” is unbeaten in his mixed martial arts career and is on a four-fight winning streak in the UFC with all his wins coming by knockout. His most recent victory was a come-from-behind knockout of Alistair Overeem in December.

Surely, we are bound to get another knockout next weekend?