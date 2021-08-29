Gerald Meerschaert Taps Makhmud Muradov In Impressive Comeback Victory – UFC Vegas 35 Results (Highlights)

A middleweight contest between Makhmud Muradov and Gerald Meerschaert is taking place now (Saturday, August 28, 2021) at UFC Vegas 35.

Round 1

Meerschaert is aggressive right off the bat. He lands a big kick soon after. The fight is momentarily stopped after an accidental eye poke from Meerschaert. Muradov lands a big counter that causes Meerschaert to shoot. However, Muradov stuffs it and lands some ground and pound before he lets him up. Muradov lands a big right as Meerschaert shoots. Muradov connects with a couple of head kicks. Meerschaert fails with a desperation shot after receiving another big right. Meerschaert lands a nice left. Muradov catches a body kick and sees his head kick blocked. Meerschaert seems to have recovered but the fight is stopped again after a kick to the groin. It seems like it’s really hurt Muradov. The fight resumes. Muradov lands a front kick to the body. Meerschart lands another left that gets Muradov’s attention. Both fighters swing and connect with big shots! Muradov lands a couple of leg kicks which drops Meerschaert. Meerschaert seems to have stung Muradov and gets him down for the first time. Meerschaert has his back and and stays on top of Muradov for the rest of the round as he threatens with a choke.

Great first round. Muradov 10-9.

Round 2

Muradov catches Meerschaert with a counter right that stings him as the latter blitzes forward. Muradov blocks a head kick and stuffs a takedown attempt. Muradov lands a leg kick. Muradov slips but pushes Meerschart off. Muradov is taking some shots now. Meerschaert lands another big shot and manages to take Muradov down. He gets his back and sinks in the rear naked choke submission for the tap! What a comeback!

Official result: Gerald Meerschaert defeats Makhmud Muradov via submission (R2, 1:49).

