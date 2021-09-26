Merab Dvalishvili Survives Early Scare To Demolish Marlon Moraes – UFC 266 Results (Highlights)

A highly-anticipated bantamweight scrap between Marlon Moraes and Merab Dvalishvili has come to a close on the UFC 266 prelims. The action was held inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

These two didn’t waste time trading leather. Dvalishvili took Moraes down off a kick. Moraes was able to return to his feet and had his opponent in a world of trouble with a nasty left hook. He knocked Dvalishvili down and peppered him with punches but somehow, Dvalishvili recovered and took down Moraes again. He rained down some ground-and-pound that had Moraes in trouble before the end of the round.

Round 2

Dvalishvili nailed Moraes with a right hand and took him down early in round two. He was dominant with his ground-and-pound. Moraes got back up and went for a takedown but was stuffed and Dvalishvili was back in top control. Some more punches and referee Keith Peterson had seen enough.

Official result: Merab Dvalishvili def. Marlon Moraes via TKO – R2, 4:25

Check out the highlights below:

How did Merab survive this 🤯 [ #UFC266 | Prelims Live NOW on ESPN+ & ESPNews ] pic.twitter.com/JSn96gVPbi — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2021

Do we have a new round of the year contender? 👀 [ #UFC266 | Live on @ESPNPlus & ESPNews ] pic.twitter.com/AkKEXvvM0q — UFC (@ufc) September 26, 2021