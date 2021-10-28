Abigail Montes Outgrapples Claressa Shields For Decision Win – 2021 PFL World Championship Results (Highlights)

Claressa Shields returns for a blockbuster sequel.

The boxing champion makes her second appearance in MMA when she takes on 2-0 Abigail Montes at the 2021 PFL Championship in Hollywood, Florida. Shields would face some adversity in her first appearance in the cage, however she would get a victory from the jaws of defeat in June.

Standing across from Shields lies the undefeated Abigail Montes. She looks to spoil the party of the highly touted boxing champion in the PFL cage.

Round 1:

Fight starts, the two test the distance with kicks. Shields closes the distance with a furious combo. They clinch against the cage with Shields pressing Montes into the chain links. Montes tries to trip her but ends up reversing position. Montes holds the boxer up against the cage, not doing much.

Montes continues with the pressure, not giving Shields any room to get out of the position. Montes throws a few knees to end the round.

Round 2:

Montes decides to close the distance fast. From her previous success in the opening round, Montes secures a clinch and traps Shields for the first 2 minutes. Shields breaks free and lets her hands go. The boxer looks to stand and bang with Montes for a little bit before Montes takes her down across the mat. The Mexican starts to unload punches from top position close to the cage. Shields tries to get up but is denied by Montes. Shields barely gets up in the last seconds of the round, trying to fully break from the clinch in the final moment.

Round 3:

Shields wastes almost no time in bringing the fight to Montes. In the stand-up, Shields looks to buckle Montes but Montes wouldn’t be fazed too badly. Montes counters with a clinch and takedown attempts. Shields gives her a taste of her own medicine, tripping Montes and getting her on the mat for a few seconds. Montes, the more seasoned grappler gets up and returns with a takedown of her own, completely on top of Shields.

Montes gains full mount and goes for the finish on Shields. She pounds away from top position but the referee refuses to stop the action before the final bell. The fight ends with Shields surviving the onslaught.

Official result: Abigail Montes defeats Claressa Shields via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Check out the highlights below:

Claressa Shields is back inside the SmartCage!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/wp6SRUUEBd — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Claressa Shields gets up but she may be down 2 rounds heading into the 3rd round#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/GhEWaMR6lF — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021

Abigail gets the takedown midway through the 3rd round!#PFLChampionship LIVE NOW

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN

🌍 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/ZkGCHR8WxI — PFL (@PFLMMA) October 28, 2021