Claressa Shields Comes From Behind To TKO Brittney Elkin For Successful MMA Debut – PFL 4 Results (Highlights)

The highly-anticipated MMA debut of Claressa Shields is taking place now (Thur, June 10, 2021) as she faces Brittney Elkin in the PFL 4 headliner.

Round 1

Shields takes the center of the cage as Elkin feints with some kicks. Elkin does land a couple of inside leg kicks. Shields misses two big overhand rights in succession. Shields connects with a leg kick and partially lands a combination only for Elkin to blast double and get her on the ground. However, Shields keeps her composure and gets to her feet. Elkin looks to take her down again but Shields finds herself on top. Elkin reverses and is on top now as he traps the right arm of Shields. She transitions to full mount and looks to trap her arm again. Shields continues to keep her composure despite being in a very dangerous position. Elkin looks to set up an armbar. However, she ends up getting a deeper mount and starts to unload on Shields. Shields looks to scramble and punch from the bottom but it’s no use as the round ends.

Clear round for Elkin. 10-9

Round 2

Elkin continues with leg kicks to start this round. Shields catches Elkin with a couple of right hands but Elkin eats it. Shields lands another few right hands which forces Elkin to shoot for a takedown. Shields defends initially but makes a critical mistake as Elkin finds herself in side control. Elkin transitions to mount seamlessly again and looks to finish the fight with three minutes remaining in the round. It appears Elkin is looking for an arm triangle but Shields is safe for now, but continues to remain at the bottom which will undoubtedly gas her out soon. Shields almost scrambles to escape but is unable to complete it as Elkin remains on top and looks to land ground and pound. Elkin sinks in the armbar but it’s not applied properly as Shields is finally able to escape. She lands a number of big strikes on Elkin on the ground to end the round.

Strong finish for Shields, but still another Elkin round. 20-18.

Round 3

Shields lands a right on Elkin as the latter shoots for a takedown. Shields sprawls and is able to defend. Shields then connects with a number of big strikes on the ground as Elkin seems to be seriously hurt and unable to defend herself. She looks to grab the thighs of Shields but Shields continues to ground and pound her until the referee has seen enough. Shields wins her MMA debut.

Official result: Claressa Shields defeats Brittney Elkin via TKO (R3, 1:44).

Check out the highlights below:

Claressa Shields is still in the fight! Plenty of time left in round 3!#2021PFL4

🇺🇸 ESPN2 & ESPN+

🌎 https://t.co/WfOt9XBfzk pic.twitter.com/TzrXRSY0kI — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 11, 2021