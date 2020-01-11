Roxanne Modafferi Details Reasoning Behind Messaging Maycee Barber

Modafferi Offering Courtesy To Barber

Women’s flyweight Maycee Barber recently revealed that UFC 246 opponent Roxanne Modafferi warned her that their hotel didn’t have bathtubs.

Some fighters prefer to cut weight in bathtubs as opposed to the sauna. Barber and Modafferi were chatting about the topic when they met at the UFC Performance Institute and both revealed to each other that they prefer using the bathtub.

And so, when Modafferi found out that their hotel for UFC 246 didn’t have any, she decided to warn Barber. “The Future” posted the message on social media soon after.

Modafferi went into more detail as to why she decided to warn her opponent.

“Oh, good, because I messaged her, and I wasn’t sure if she’d see it because if you’re not following somebody, it goes to the other inbox,” Modafferi told MMA Junkie. “So, what happened is that we were in the locker room, and we met at the UFC Performance Institute, and we were chatting and we talked about cutting weight. We both like cutting weight in the bathtub as opposed to a sauna or whatever, so I said to her, ‘I hope the hotel has a bathtub,’ and she said, ‘Yeah, I really hope so,’ et cetera. “So I decided to call ahead and called the hotel and asked, ‘Hey, does the hotel have a bathtub?’ and they said no, so I thought, ‘Well, if she’s going to count on that, and we’re supposed to make weight for this fight,’ so I let her know. It’s just courtesy to a fellow fighter. You might want to make other plans, so I think the UFC is going to work it all out and hopefully they get us different rooms, but yeah.”

Modafferi added that she not only likes Barber, but also prefers that her opponents make weight and are at their best when they face her.

“Well, first of all, I like her,” Modafferi added. “I’ve ran into her a few times, and she only talks about working hard, and I like that. She never talked bad about me, too, and also I really want her to make weight because I’ve had bad luck against opponents who’ve missed weight before. So it’s not really a selfish reason I contacted her, but I want her to be healthy, make weight, and we both make weight and have a good fight, throw down and I’m going to win. But I want her to be healthy.”

Don’t expect things to be so cordial when they meet in the Octagon on January 18.