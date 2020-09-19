It appears Frank Mir is the latest big name in mixed martial arts to sign with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

That’s according to a report from Fight Bananas stating the former UFC and Bellator heavyweight has put pen to paper on a deal with the Philadelphia-based promotion.

Report: Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) Signs Deal With BKFC (@bareknucklefc) The former heavyweight titleholder has put pen to paper on a deal which will see him compete under the #BKFC banner.

We can expect further updates in the coming days.

Mir Transitioning To Bare Knuckle World?

If confirmed, it puts an end — at least temporarily — to Mir’s famed mixed martial arts career.

Mir began his career back in 2001 and spent most of his prime years in the UFC where he became a heavyweight champion twice (including one interim title). He would later join Bellator in 2018 where he went 1-2 over three fights.

His most recent outing was a unanimous decision win over fellow UFC veteran Roy Nelson at Bellator 231 last October which completed his contract with the promotion. His previous two fights saw him suffer TKO defeats to the likes of Fedor Emelianenko and Javy Ayala.

Having compiled a 19-13 record in mixed martial arts, Mir will now start anew in the bare knuckle world where he joins the likes of Paige VanZant, Thiago Alves, and Hector Lombard as recent BKFC signings.

As for how well he will do remains to be seen.