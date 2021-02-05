Frank Mir Roasts Stephen A Smith’s Comments on Women’s MMA: “Send Him Back to the NBA”

Frank Mir is the latest fighter to clap back at Stephen A Smith for his opinion of women’s MMA. As the father of a women’s professional mixed martial artist, Mir took a stand for females around the globe.

Stephen A Smith Speak on Women’s MMA

Smith appeared as a guest on a show via The Ringer’s podcast network. During a conversation with Larry Wilmore, Stephen A spoke about his thoughts in regards to women fighting each other in mixed martial arts.

“When I think about pugilistic sports, I don’t like seeing women involved in that at all. Just don’t like it. I wouldn’t promote legislating laws to prohibit them from doing so, but I don’t want to see women punching each other in the face. Don’t want to see women fighting in the octagon and stuff like that, but that’s just me,” said Smith. “I don’t want to see women fighting in the octagon and stuff like that, but that’s just me. What I would adamantly be against is them fighting men. I don’t think that’s cool. Plus, you don’t ever want to give men license to believe that it’s all right to be physical with a woman, to be quite honest with you. You don’t want to do that.”

Frank Mir Responds to Stephen A Smith

Frank Mir is the father and coach of Bella Mir. Bella competes professionally at the age of 18 years old and signed her first professional contract at 17. Frank took to social media to speak out against Stephen A’s comments and involvement in mixed martial arts.

Yes I saw what he said about women fighting. Don’t tag him. Don’t even say his name. He is irrelevant so don’t give him a voice in our sport. Send him back to the NBA to make absurd comments about the other sport he couldn’t hack it in as a competitor. — Frank Mir (@thefrankmir) February 4, 2021

“Yes, I saw what he said about women fighting. Don’t tag him. Don’t even say his name. He is irrelevant so don’t give him a voice in our sport. Send him back to the NBA to make absurd comments about the other sport he couldn’t hack it in as a competitor,” said Mir about Stephen A.

The entire MMA community remains unified about women’s MMA, whether they are fans of Stephen A Smith or not. What do fans make of Mir’s retaliation to Smith’s words?