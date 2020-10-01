The Gracies, the Shamrocks, Pettis brothers, and Freire’s are some of the most prominent families within the sport of Mixed Martial Arts. Of course, the Diaz brothers are box office as well. But, Frank Mir and his daughter are blazing their own trail in regards to both being professional fighters at the highest level. Bella Mir is the daughter of heavyweight legend Frank, and at the age of 17, she’s signed her first professional contract, and it set to make her debut next month.

Bella Mir Signs First Professional MMA Contract

In recent times, the sport of mixed martial arts has hit a recent trend of signing young talent. Names like Sage Northcutt, Maycee Barber, Kay Hansen, and Chase Hooper have all made their way to the highest level of the sport. However, Bella Mir will make her mixed martial arts debut at the age of 17 under First Round Management.

“This one is a good one… please help me in welcoming 17 yr old @ladymir11 Bella Mir to the @firstroundmgmt family,” wrote Malki Kawa. “Bella’s happens to be the oldest daughter of 2x heavyweight champion and first Cuban champion ever in the @ufc, @thefrankmir. Now here’s the best part: Bella is regarded as the best athlete in Las Vegas. Male or female, her dad has been training her for years. And well… she’s making her pro debut next month‼️ skies the limit and here’s to the real future of the women’s divisions everywhere! I’d say welcome to the fam, but you’ve been family! #mir #mma #womanpower #fightlikeagirl”

All in the Family

As one could guess, Bella has been around the sport of MMA for nearly her entire life. She even cornered her father during Bellator 212, as he lost to Javy Ayala via submission to punches. At the moment, it is unknown who Bella Mir will take on in her mixed martial arts debut. Nevertheless, it’s been confirmed that she will compete in the bantamweight division on October 17th.