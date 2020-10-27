As Middle Easy reported in our Sunday Morning Rumor Mill, the UFC is targeting a rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. The rematch will once again be for the UFC’s heavyweight title. Furthermore, the heavyweight clash will more than likely serve as the main event this upcoming March of 2021.

Dana White on Miocic vs Ngannou Rematch

UFC President Dana White recently spoke with TMZ Sports. During the conversation, he revealed the promotion’s plans for Miocic to take on Ngannou for a second time. However, the fight is not quite ready to be signed on the dotted line.

“That fight won’t be ready until March,” White said. “It could (happen) in March. That’s the goal. We’ll see what happens,” said Dana.

The First Encounter

Francis Ngannou’s pursuit of the heavyweight title failed to provide the result he wanted. Unfortunately, he suffered a unanimous loss to Stipe Miocic, as he became the first-ever heavyweight to defend his title successfully three times, and broke the division’s record for title defenses.

From the moment that the final bell rang and hands were run, Ngannou was already plotting his rematch. In fact, at the UFC 220’s post-fight press conference, Ngannou said he realized the flaws in his performance after the loss.

“I still believe I have a lot to learn,” Ngannou said. “A lot of fighters be doing this for a while, and I just doing for four years. I know that in four years, you can’t learn what people did in 15 years or for their entire life. You still have to improve, double your effort, and work harder. And that is what I’m doing, because I know I was late (to the sport).” “Tonight, I learned that I never learned in this sport since four years,” he said. “I underestimated my opponent, and I discovered some new parts of this sport that I ignored about it. I learned a lot tonight.”

Making the Rematch

With much improvement from Francis, it’ll be interesting to see his approach to the fight against Stipe in a rematch. Furthermore, the heavyweight shadow of Jon Jones looms over the match, as he has heavyweight title aspirations as well. Whoever wins the match could be next for Jones. After all, Jon believes that he deserves the title shot anyway.