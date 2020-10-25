Khabib Retires As An All-Time Great

UFC 254 was a successful event as the promotion returned to its critically acclaimed Fight Island. Khabib Nurmagomeodv was able to defeat Justin Gaethje in the main event of the night. Not only did Khabib dominate and finish Justin, but he shocked the world and retired afterward. Now, “The Eagle” will go down in history was one of the most dominant fighters of all-time in the UFC. In the same regard, this edition of the rumor mill will go down in history, undefeated.

Sunday Morning Rumor Mill

As always these are rumors that have been talked about behind closed doors between MMA higher-ups, so take them as MMA rumors.

Authority always wins and so does the Sunday Morning Rumor Mill. Celebrate one of these on the seventh day of this great week.

Rumors are being directed towards the UFC making Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou is a heavyweight title rematch. The promotion is apparently eyeing a date in March of 2021 with hopes that arenas will be open by that time. While Fight Island is a possibility, we’re being told that the UFC wants the fight to happen in Vegas.

Now that Khabib has retired, the UFC is without a lightweight champion. Both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier have agreed to fight each other for a second time. First, it was without the UFC’s blessing. Now, the UFC is involved, however, neither men have signed a contract yet.

The men agreed on a 170lb fight. But, now that the title is vacant, there is a possibility that the men will cut the extra weight for a chance at UFC gold.

