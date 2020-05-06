Mike Brown Believes Yoel Romero is the Greatest Athlete He’s Ever Seen, Will Get Back to Title

Coach Mike Brown Believes Yoel Romero is the Greatest Athlete He’s Ever Seen

UFC middleweight Yoel Romero seems to be an exception when it comes to father time. Yes, it’s true that Romero is one of the oldest fighters in the UFC. But, it’s also true that he probably has the most impressive physique. Many people have written Yoel off as a title contender after his last loss to Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. But, UFC legend Mike Brown still believes in Romero and believes he is a title contender.

Adesanya defended his middleweight title against Romero in the main event of UFC 248. However, it wasn’t the combustible warfare that many expected. Instead, it was an underwhelming 25-minute fight with minimal action from both men.

In the end, Adesanya got the unanimous decision after repeatedly kicking Romero’s right leg. So bad, that it was to the point that it was bruised up by the end of the fight.

Mike Brown Speaks on Yoel Romero

From Mike Brown’s perspective, Romero is the greatest athlete he has ever seen. He sang his high praises for Yoel during an interview with MMA Junkie.

“He’s (Yoel) the greatest athlete I’ve ever seen, (even) at this age. What he can do with his body is incredible, I’ve never seen anything like it: speed, reaction time, agility. I mean, he’s in his 40s and his reaction time is incredible, the speed is incredible, his coordination is incredible,” said Brown. “The more I see guys like him, the more I realize what a terrible athlete I am. I can’t imagine what he was like when he was 30 or 25. It must have been unbelievable. I know he’s a world champion in wrestling and this is so difficult, wrestling is so deep and so many people are competing for the same title, it’s very competitive. He got a very late start in MMA and he’s done some amazing things,” finished Mike.

Earning Another Title Shot

It’s no doubt that Romero is a remarkable athlete. And it’s possible that from an athleticism standpoint, he’s the greatest that the UFC has ever seen. But, do fans side with Mike Brown when it comes to Yoel getting another title shot down the line? Or, has Romero’s quest for gold ended at UFC 248.