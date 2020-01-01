Melvin Guillard Looks to Snap 11 Fight Losing Streak at Lights Out 7

Ex-UFC Vet Melvin Guillard Returns to Action at Lights Out 7

If you enjoy something in life, never stop. Even if it means risking your well-being. Okay, maybe don’t take advice from the writer who has never stepped in the ring for a professional MMA bout. However, for Melvin Guillard, it seems like he is going to do whatever he wants regardless. Although Guillard hasn’t seen the win column in combat sports for a very long time if we don’t count bar fights. In fact, the UFC veteran will be Erick Lozano in a Michigan based MMA promotion.

Guillard hasn’t won a professional fight in his last 10. In fact, the last time Melvin won a fight was Gesias Cavalcante at World Series of Fighting, who is now the PFL. Currently, on an 11 fight losing streak, Melvin is still seeking a win.

Guillard vs Lozano

Although on a massive losing streak, nobody could ever say that Melvin has taken easy fights. Names like Justin Gaethje, Israel Adesanya, and Takanori Gomi have all gotten the better of Guillard during the streak. However, he will look to get his 33rd win in his insane 59 fight career.

His opponent in Lozano is coming off of a loss as well. However, before the loss, he won his last 5 fights in a row. Furthermore, all of the victories have come via knockout from punches. Something that Melvin is prone to at this stage in his career. Win or lose, Guillard loves to fight. So, who are we to say otherwise?

Both Guillard and Lozano will headline the event. Lights Out 7 will take place in Grand Rapids, Michigan at the DeltaPlex Arena.

Melvin will be fighting in his 24th professional MMA promotion when he takes on Lozano at Lights Out, an MMA organization in Michigan will host the fight on February 8th. Additionally, the fight will serve as Melvin’s debut to the promotion. And, the fight will air on Fite TV for all to see.