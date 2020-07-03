The sport of mixed martial arts has evolved many times in it’s rich but short history. The sport went from a borderline circus act to a regimented a legitimate sport. Throughout the evolution period, the aspect of entertainment began to become prominent. So much so, that the UFC draws parallels with the WWE. UFC Lightweight star Conor McGregor recently said he wants all of the belts, including Vince McMahon’s WWE heavyweight championship.

The Mac Life Teases McGregor WWE Run

McGregor has a long history with the WWE and Vince McMahon. From hints to possibly appearing on their television, to roasting all their entire roster online, Conor embodies what it takes to be an entertainer. Recently, McGregor’s company “The Mac Life” took to Instagram to share a unique photo. In the picture, Conor was seen holding both UFC and WWE gold.

“All of the belts,” wrote The Mac Life on Instagram. “Do you think we’ll ever see the McGregor billi strut in the WWE?”

After, from his personal account, Conor quoted the photo. In the caption, he wrote “McMahon Vs McGregor CEO Flashmatch” in which he also tagged WWE executive Stephanie McMahon, who is Vince McMahon’s daughter.

McGregor has had a recent trend of posting after most major UFC events as of late. Furthermore, Conor can often be found tweeting after major WWE events. McGregor will often tweet his thoughts, tease possible matchups, and praise athlete’s that he respects.

McGregor often praises the ladies of wrestling. Additionally, the praise is primarily for his fellow Irish countrywoman Becky Lynch.

Teasing a WWE Move

Constantly teasing crossover action into WWE is exhausting for pro wrestling fans around the world. Most of the time, the hype is built that never comes to fruition. However, McGregor recently announced his retirement from mixed martial arts. So, it could provide him with the opportunity to finally step inside of the squared circle with the biggest stars on the WWE roster.

That’s as long as Conor McGregor and Vince McMahon could strike a deal.