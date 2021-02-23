George Foreman: Conor McGregor Should Leave MMA And Fight Manny Pacquaio

MMA fighter and boxer, Conor McGregor, has been on a drop of form as of late. Losses to Dustin Poirier and Khabib Nurmagomedov, as well as to Floyd Mayweather, have left the Irishman with a 1-3 record in his last 4 fights. His only win coming against Donald Cerrone who, despite being a veteran of the sport, is no longer the fighter he once was.

Out of the three losses, he debatably had the most success in the Mayweather fight. This was a boxing match, rather than MMA. However, McGregor went punch for punch with one of the greatest boxers of all time. He of course ran out of stamina and was TKO’d later on in the fight. But there was an undeniable level of quality and skill to be seen from the ‘Notorious’ one.

Prior to his most recent MMA fight against Poirier, there was much speculation that McGregor may one again dip his toe into the realm of Boxing. This time he was rumoured to face yet another boxing great, in the form of Manny Pacquiao. McGregor himself made a post on Twitter appearing to confirm these rumours.

Anyway all water under the bridge who gives a fook.

I’m boxing Manny Pacquiao next in the Middle East. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 25, 2020

George Foreman On McGregor’s Future

However, the Pacquiao fight stalled, and he would go on to lose to Poirier. Since that loss, there has once again been much speculation on whether McGregor should continue with MMA or return to Boxing. Former Heavyweight Boxing Champion, George Foreman, has let his feelings on the matter be known. In an interview with the Daily Star, Foreman had the following to say:

“It’s hard for McGregor to accept it but he’s a better puncher than he is in MMA,” “I’d rather see him in boxing matches now. I think if he has a fight with Pacquiao he can actually beat him – good rules, over 10 rounds, McGregor can beat him. He’s already adjusted to boxing, he’s not going to do good in MMA anymore. Pacquiao is very good as a matter of fact, but McGregor can beat him in a boxing match” (via Irish Mirror).

It yet remains unknown as to what McGregor’s future holds. There are heavy rumours that a trilogy between McGrgeor and Poirier is in the works to be booked for summer. However, the lucrative opportunities that Boxing offers are always gonna be there to entice the ‘Notorious’ back.