Conor McGregor Removes Himself from Charity Wheelchair Boxing Match: “I am still in recovery”

Under the advice of his doctors, Conor McGregor has removed himself from a wheelchair boxing match for charity against Al Foran

Conor McGregor was going to shock the world and compete in a wheelchair boxing event against Al Foran. However, McGregor has since withdrawn himself from the competition due to his continued recovery from injury.

McGregor vs. Foran WheelChair Boxing

Two days ago, news broke that McGregor would face his impressionist Al Foran in a wheelchair boxing match. 

“Now the co-main event was Conor. Conor had volunteered to be the co-main event where he was gonna box there’s a guy called Al Foran who is an impressionist,” he told Laura Sanko last month. “You might have seen him do some of Conor’s impressions. So Conor’s gonna fight Conor in the co-main event.

“But anyway in the heat of all this he just turned and [said], ‘You know, I’m gonna do the wheelchair boxing fight now’ because he’s off his feet for a while. He made a joke about that.”

However, it’s becoming more apparent that Conor’s original participation in the match may have been a fluke. Either that or things fell through with the fight, according to Foran. 

“Unfortunately the fight is off folks, but it’s still going to be a fantastic night in aid of a great cause with Stevo and Paddy going head to head in the main event,” Foran wrote on Twitter. “I’ll still be there on the night in some capacity too!”

McGregor on Recovering from Leg Injury

Of course, McGregor is still healing from a broken leg suffered by Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. Taking to social media, McGregor plotted for his return, further stating that he would need time to recover from his injuries until the fourth quarter of the year. 

“Guys, the September date is too early for me. I am still in recovery. My docs/physical therapy team out here advice me to stay. I reckon late October at earliest. But maybe November/December too. It is hard to say at this time a concrete date. But I’m in! Wait for me please!,” Said Conor.

“Hahaha quality! Give me time guys, I’m in! Just need to focus on this recovery for the next while first before I can commit to a date!
Have some cool things planned for event tho!,” he continued.

Are fans looking forward to McGregor’s return to fighting?

