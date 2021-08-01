Conor McGregor To Face Impressionist Al Foran In Charity Wheelchair Boxing Match

Conor McGregor has his next fight booked.

The former UFC two-weight champion is set to compete against impressionist Al Foran in a wheelchair boxing match in aid of the Irish Wheelchair Association on September 11.

McGregor — who was originally set to face Foran in a boxing match — will be in the co-main event spot for a change as Stevo Timothy will face two-time Olympic boxing medallist Paddy Barnes in the headliner.

Drum roll ladies and gentlemen 👌👌 The co-main event: @TheNotoriousMMA v @ImpressionistAL aka The Notorious v The Notorious Impressionist all in aid of the @IrishWheelchair Please donate here if you can: https://t.co/lDMJxs1MvE 📸 @madebyGoodie pic.twitter.com/kqFIXApdzu — Sir Stevo Timothy (@SirStevoTimothy) July 30, 2021

McGregor’s head coach John Kavanagh spoke of how McGregor made the choice to compete in wheelchair boxing.

“Now the co-main event was Conor. Conor had volunteered to be the co-main event where he was gonna box there’s a guy called Al Foran who is an impressionist,” he told Laura Sanko last month. “You might have seen him do some of Conor’s impressions. So Conor’s gonna fight Conor in the co-main event. “But anyway in the heat of all this he just turned and [said], ‘You know, I’m gonna do the wheelchair boxing fight now’ because he’s off his feet for a while. He made a joke about that.”

McGregor UFC Comeback?

Of course, McGregor is off his feet for a while after breaking his tibia against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy match at UFC 264 last month.

Having undergone surgery since, the Irishman has targeted a comeback as soon as possible with his eyes on a fourth fight with Poirier.

However, UFC president Dana White believes it may be a year until we see McGregor back in action.