A few months ago, both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier unofficially agreed to face each other on social media. Additionally, they selected a venue in Ireland for the bout to take place. The UFC stepped in and said they were willing to make the fight happen. However, UFC President Dana White stated that while Poirier has signed his contract, McGregor did not. Nevertheless, now it’s being reported that McGregor has formally signed his contract, making the bout official.

McGregor Signs Contract

Initially, fans began to conjure theories on why Conor was waiting so long to sign the contact. Some thought that he could be waiting for the UFC to offer him a UFC Lightweight title shit against Justin Gaethje. However, The Mac Life is reporting that McGregor has also signed his half of the deal.

BREAKING: Conor McGregor (@thenotoriousmma) has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23. pic.twitter.com/2Pmh4MdZyj — TheMacLife (@Maclifeofficial) November 19, 2020

“BREAKING: Conor McGregor has signed his bout agreement for his rematch with Dustin Poirier for January 23,” tweeted the publication.

Tale of the Tape

Both men will enter the octagon in peak form with their last performances inside of the cage exhibiting dominant wins. Conor only took 40 seconds to dismantle and knock out Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. On the other hand, Poirier ground out a tough, yet dominant win over Dan Hooker at UFC Vegas 4.

McGregor initially defeated Poirier via TKO in their first bout. However, both men were relatively early in their careers. With both men advancing in form, it’ll be interesting to see who prevails in the rematch.

Title Implications

The UFC has yet to reveal if the bout will be signed with title implications. In addition, the weight class at which the fight will take place is still unknown. Initially, both Conor and Dustin agreed to fight at 170lbs. But, now that Khabib Nurmagomeov has retired, the division is open and the title is there for the taking.