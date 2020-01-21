Conor McGregor Shows High Praise for Cowboy Cerrone after UFC 246

Conor McGregor Praises Cowboy after UFC 246

Months ago, Conor McGregor did an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani amidst as assortment of criminal allegations. During that time, Conor made it clear that when he returned to the octagon, he would be a changed man. No more disrespectful and reckless behavior. Instead, he would adopt the mindset that made him the man who he was. While many thought Conor would slip back into his wild ways, he seems to be handling things exactly the way he said he would. After defeating Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, there was no cockiness or wild behavior. Instead, Conor praised Cowboy for his efforts. And, still to this day, McGregor still thinks highly of Cerrone as a man.

The MMA world anticipated McGregor’s return to the octagon. While the return was triumphant, it only took Conor 40 seconds to destroy Cerrone. Some fans wish they would have gotten to see more of Conor’s new approach, but alas.

McGregor Speaks About Cowboy to the Media

After the event, McGregor was interviewed by the media. Instead of trash talking or trying to make a viral moment, Conor was reserved. He recognized Cerrone’s greatness and offered him many kind words. He examined the greatness of his career and how it was an honor to face him.

“What a phenomenal legacy Donald has, and it’s an honor to share the octagon with that man,” said Conor. “Seriously, I mean that. I’ve shared the octagon with some great UFC fighters, and Donald is up there with the best of them all. I’m very, very proud to share the octagon with him. Phenomenal records, I can only hope and dream to achieve the records he has.”

The New Conor

Do fans believe that Conor has truly turned over a new leaf? Or, do they simply believe that Cerrone is just a likable person. Will this energy be kept as McGregor gets closer to a rematch against Khabib? Let us know in the comment section.