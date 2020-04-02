Conor McGregor RIPS Khabib For ‘Chickening Out of Fight’ Against Tony, Says He’s ‘In Shape To Fight’

McGregor Mocks Khabib Nurmagomedov Withdrawing From Ferguson Fight

Conor McGregor was certainly going to give his opinion on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s withdrawal from UFC 249.

On Wednesday, the lightweight champion confirmed he would not be facing Ferguson on April 18 in order to remain quarantined in Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic. That made it the fifth time a fight between the pair has now been called off with Nurmagomedov being responsible for three of those.

Ferguson claimed afterward that Nurmagomedov “bailed out” and could have still fought and that appears to be the same line of thinking with McGregor who took to social media on Thursday.

“The fact of this matter is, both Tony and Khabib where [sic] engaged in a game of chicken here towards the fight bell. With Khabib chickening out first. Making it 3-2 in pullouts in Tony’s favour. Khab scurried out of the U.S to home, and amid the crisis. Very high risk. Congrats Tony.”

Before that, the Irishman also tweeted that he was in shape to fight.

“I am in shape to fight right now! At the beginning of all this, I said to myself – I’m happy I don’t have an official fight booked. If I did, I would have consumed all the incorrect data to support me taking part in the bout, and I would have followed through, competed. And won.”

Whether that means he will travel to the United States and step in to fight Ferguson remains to be seen, however. McGregor has been openly campaigning for a lockdown in Ireland and stricter guidelines so that people follow social distancing.

His comments on Nurmagomedov are already hypocritical as a result, and it would be even more so the case if he decided to travel and fight amid the pandemic.