(Video) Conor McGregor Shadow Boxes In Front Of Fans Ahead Of UFC 264

Conor McGregor is still, unsurprisingly, a mega star.

McGregor will return to action next week when he takes on Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match that will headline Saturday’s UFC 264 pay-per-view event taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With the score at one apiece, McGregor is under heavy pressure to come out on top and win the trilogy. But it’s not only because of that — the Irishman has also lost three of his last four fights (including Floyd Mayweather) and another defeat could drastically affect his star power and reputation as a top fighter.

While some can certainly argue McGregor would no longer be considered in his prime if he suffers another defeat, what can’t be denied is his star power.

That was even more evident after the former two-weight champion left dinner recently.

McGregor Greeted By Sea Of Fans

There was a sea of fans excitedly waiting to greet McGregor when he was leaving dinner on Saturday night. Naturally, they had to be contained by security as McGregor walked out and embraced them before doing a little shadow boxing to hype them up.

You can watch it below:

One week out from his #UFC264 fight, Conor McGregor was greeted by a sea of fans after leaving dinner on Saturday night 😳 (via @TheNotoriousMMA) pic.twitter.com/TKbNlzcOBs — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 4, 2021

In reality, McGregor would have to go on torrid losing run and not perform whatsoever in order to completely lose his star power. That isn’t the case as of now, at least.