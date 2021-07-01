Conor McGregor Fires Back At Dustin Poirier: ‘Best Boxer, My Ass!’

The trash talk between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is beginning to enter full flow ahead of their trilogy.

Both fighters will collide for the third time when they compete in the UFC 264 headliner taking place July 10 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Compared to their rematch where things were extremely cordial, it doesn’t look like that will be the case for the trilogy, especially with both fighters exchanging hostilities after allegations from Poirier that McGregor never donated to his foundation.

And when McGregor recently mocked Poirier for going for the takedown instead of striking in their rematch, “The Diamond” responded with a jab of his own.

“How ’bout the first one to get taken down is a dusty b*tch? This is mixed martial arts. Put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me.”

"How 'bout the first one to get taken down is a dusty b*tch? This is mixed martial arts. Put it all together. It reeks of insecurity to me."

McGregor To Poirier: Shooting Ass, Shelling Ass B*tch

To that, McGregor responded on Twitter with more of the same.

“Best boxer, my ass! Shooting ass, shelling ass b*tch.”

He followed that up soon after by claiming he dominated Poirier in the clinch.

“Quick take for you and your team pal – You’s got pucked around in the clinch! Elbows, knees, shoulders, fists. Looking outside the cage for advice. #strikerturnedwreslter #dustyb*tch”

While it’s a bit hypocritical for McGregor to attack Poirier for using all facets of mixed martial arts — especially as that’s something he mocked Floyd Mayweather for — it will certainly be interesting to see how the Irishman adapts in the trilogy.