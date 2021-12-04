Conor McGregor Donates $11,000 To Help Paralyzed MMA Fighter Ian Coughlan

Conor McGregor has committed to the cause of Irish MMA fighter Ian Coughlan.

Coughlan, a former Bellator middleweight, suffered a freak accident during a sparring session earlier this year that left him paralyzed.

Told by doctors in Ireland that he would never walk again, he instead looked towards a German hospital for their stem cell and HAL treatment. The cost of the treatment is €73,000 which is nearly $83,000 USD.

A GoFundMe was organized to help raise the funds for the treatment and McGregor chipped in with a donation of €10,000 ($11,339 USD) himself on Thursday.

You can view it below:

Conor McGregor Calls On Everyone To Show Up For Fundraiser

The GoFundMe has currently raised over €41,000 at the time of writing.

To help further raise funds, McGregor’s head coach John Kanavagh is hosting a seminar open to participants of all levels on December 18 at SBG Dublin.

The likes of UFC light heavyweight Johnny Walker and former UFC bantamweight Brad Katona will take part in the fundraising seminar. McGregor looks like he will be there too as he urged everyone to show their support for Coughlan.

“Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland. Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also! ☘️”

Guys let’s get together and support this young Irish fighter who suffered a terrible injury at a gym in Ireland.

Coach John and the team at SBG are hosting a training day and my own recovery permitting, I hope to be in attendance. There will be signed fight wear also! ☘️ https://t.co/RipsCbKRIv — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 2, 2021

All in all, it’s a great initiative by everyone associated with Team SBG.