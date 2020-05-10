Conor McGregor tells Nate Diaz to “Shut Up and Sign the Contract” for a Trilogy Fight

Conor McGregor Urges Nate Diaz to Sign Contract for Trilogy Fight

The most intense rivalry in combat sports is seeming like it’s back in full swing. Some would say that the beef between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz never died. Others believe that it fizzled out once both men set their paths on new goals. But, everyone is in agreeance that the trilogy fight between the warriors needs to happen. Recently, McGregor and Diaz had an exchange on social media that looks like it could have reignited their rivalry. So, the trilogy between Diaz and McGregor could come closer than we all think.

McGregor and Diaz’s rivalry has taken the MMA world by storm. It started back in 2016 when Conor was supposed to fight RDA, who was the lightweight champion at the time. The fight was going to give McGregor the opportunity to be the UFC’s first double champion. However, RDA got injured shortly before the fight which gave the fight to Diaz.

Diaz would go on to shock the world, by submitting Conor in the second round. Afterward, the pair would immediately rematch, in what was the biggest PPV of all time, at that point. Conor won the fight via decision, which even the score between the men. But, a third fight never occurred.

McGregor and Diaz Hint at Trilogy via Social Media

Now, it’s possible that the trilogy will happen. And of course, it’s due to comments made on social media.

The message was short and sweet from Conor after Nate told him to shut up.

“Shut your eye lid and sign the contract,” wrote Conor on Instagram.

Making the Third Fight

Earlier last month, Middle Easy reported on a possible trilogy between Diaz and McGregor on Fight island. By the looks of it, the timeline is shaping up perfectly for the two to throw down for the third time. Perhaps as early as the summertime when Fight Island is ready to host events.