Conor McGregor Sports Black Eye Ahead Of Dustin Poirier Trilogy At UFC 264

McGregor and Poirier will end their rivalry when they clash in the UFC 264 headliner taking place July 10 in Las Vegas.

Abhinav Kini

There was an interesting detail in the latest social media posts by Conor McGregor.

McGregor gets set to take on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight trilogy match when they headline the upcoming UFC 264 pay-per-view event taking place July 10.

With just a few weeks to go for the event, McGregor recently shared images of himself attending the wedding of his good friend and trusted advisor Matthew Gilbert-Hammerling.

But what was more interesting was the fact that the Irishman appeared to be sporting a black eye.

You can view his posts below:

What does this mean? Not much in the grand scheme of things.

Black eyes are extremely common in combat sports and it either means McGregor was caught with a good shot or is taking his fight with Poirier extremely seriously depending on how you look at it.

July 10th I will do this absolutely flawlessly. We have these clowns sussed and fully! ” McGregor wrote last month on social media. “They wanna play a game of tactics? No problem, see you in there. You’ve awoken a beast. A beast with the backing of a much higher power! Say your prayers.”

Poirier defeated McGregor in their UFC 257 rematch in January after delivering a second-round knockout.

