John McCarthy BLASTS Judge JJ Ferraro who Scored Green vs Fiziev 30-27: “You’re a dipsh*t, dude”

MMA commentator and official John McCarthy is astonished at how JJ Ferraro scored the fight between Bobby Green and Rafael Fiziev.

Bobby Green Versus Rafael Fiziev

Green and Fiziev fought one of the most entertaining fights of the card during UFC 265. The fight was back and forth, with both men marching forward and exchanging combinations.

Initially, Rafael was seemingly getting the best of Green during the first round. Subsequently, the second round seemed closer, with Fiziev still leading the card on points. However, Green turned up his pace and accuracy in the third round, where many observers think he could have squeezed out the competition.

All in all, fans believed that Rafael Fiziev was the rightful contest winner by winning the first two rounds. However, Ferraro scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Fiziev. Judge Ferraro took to social media to explain the reason why he cut the war in that manner. However, McCarthy responded to his claims on his podcast.

McCarthy on Judge Ferraro Scorecard

“Bobby Green fought Rafael Fiziev, and we all agreed on what the outcome was. I thought Fiziez won the fight, it should have been 29-28. One of the judges went 30-27. That judge has decided that he wants to take on Jon Anik and Kenny Florian. And I just want to tell that judge, you’re a dipsh*t, dude. You’re a complete dumba** and you are screwing yourself over. What you said when you put out your first tweet that I wasn’t going to talk about — but now I’m going to — you were wrong. You weren’t even using the criteria the right way,” John McCarthy said. (via BJPenn)

Critiquing the Scoring Methods

“You actually said that in the third round that Bobby Green may have had more volume but Rafael Fiziev might have had the better strikes overall. Bullsh*t. You’re the only dumbass that thinks that. So what you need to figure out is that your humility needs to take some precedence in this. And when everybody except you says Bobby Green won that round, what will make you a better judge is to go back, watch the fight — it’s not just me saying it, it’s everybody — go back and watch that round, you’ll see that the jabs that Green was hitting Fiziev with, and the big difference is Rafael was tired and yes, he was still throwing, but he wasn’t landing with the power that he once was. That changes the round.

