Jorge Masvidal Believes Kamaru Usman Finishes Colby Covington in a Rematch

Jorge Masvidal believes that Kamaru Usman would handily beat Colby Covington in a rematch. The first fight between Usman and Coviginton was close. However, Masvidal believes the second time around would be much easier for Kamaru.

UFC 261

The majority opinion from MMA fans online believed that Usman would defeat Masvidal and retain his UFC welterweight title. However, many people were expecting a long, drawn-out, 25-minute war. Instead, Kamaru knocked out Jorge with a vicious straight right hand in the second round of their fight.

The decisive blow marked the first time that Masvidal was knocked out in his 17 year career. And while Jorge wasn’t a fan of the outcome, he was a fan of the punch that put him down, claiming that it’s what makes the sport beautiful.

Masvidal on Usman vs Covington Rematch

After suffering the knockout defeat Jorge swallowed his pride and gave an in-depth interview with Ariel Helwani. During the discussion, Masvidal voiced his thoughts of what would have if Usman vs Covington were to fight once again.

“I think Kamaru keeps his hands up and comes to fight Colby the same fight that he did the first time. He just puts a thorough beating on him,” Masvidal told ESPN. “Colby will try and get some takedowns on him, and it might not work. Colby’s gas tank with other wrestlers is not something he wants to do. That’s why he didn’t take a shot in the first fight because he knows he’s gonna have to get tired. “As long as Kamaru is in wrestling shape and comes in the same as the first time, hands up, pressuring him, I think he breaks him again. His hands are where they need to be at right now. I bet he’s gonna have more confidence than ever because he knows I’m somebody that’s never been finished so he can definitely take that with a pride of honor, put his hard head on, keep getting the work. I think he gets a finish on Colby.”

