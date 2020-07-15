UFC 251 was a tremendous commercial success. The fans were pleased, the fighters enjoyed the experience, and the media will never forget traveling to Fight Island. And, while Jorge Masvidal received a nice payday, he is already looking to avenge the loss that he suffered at the hands of Kamaru Usman during the main event in an immediate rematch.

Jorge Masvidal stepped in on six days’ notice to challenge Usman for the welterweight title in the UFC 251 headliner. Fans were excited that the Fight Island title shot remained intact. However, Jorge was conclusively controlled by Usman for the duration of the fight. Usman used his elite wrestling and clinch work to grind out a monotonous win.

Jorge Masvidal on an Immediate Rematch Against Kamaru Usman

After the loss, Masvidal didn’t make excuses. However, he does believe that he now has the formula to be able to beat Usman. Especially if he is able to have a full camp. Now that the title fight is over, Masvidal would like to have an immediate rematch against Usman for the Welterweight title.

Masvidal spoke to ESPN MMA about the hard loss. He discussed what went wrong, as well as having the chance to rematch Usman.

“It’s a no-brainer (wanting to rematch Usman.) Could they offer me bigger names that pay me more money? Yes. For a fact,” said Masvidal. “But if it’s up to me, Usman. For me stepping up on six days’ notice when no one else would. Because no one else would. A lot of people are saying that they would, but who else did it? Ask Dana (White). Who else was actually like, ‘Hey, Masvidal didn’t do it, I’ll do it. I’m right here.’ So, if it’s up to me Usman right away. I don’t care if they can offer me a bigger fight or not, I would like to fight Usman.”

Making the Rematch

Masvidal has a lot of paths to choose from after the loss. However, UFC President Dana White did state that Gilbert Burns will get his rightful shot at Usman next. It’s possible that Jorge ends up facing Nate Diaz in a rematch, Colby Covington, or even Conor McGregor. But, due to the massive success of UFC 251, Jorge could very well get his wish.