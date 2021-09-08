Jorge Masvidal Says It Would Be A ‘Blessing’ To Fight Nick Diaz But Focused On Title

Jorge Masvidal would love to fight Nick Diaz next.

Diaz is set to make his return for the first time since January 2005 when he faces Robbie Lawler at the upcoming UFC 266 event taking place September 25.

The Stockton native is one fight Masvidal has always wanted and it’s one that was close to happening a couple of times in the past.

That is why he is more than open to facing Diaz next should he look good and come out on top against Lawler.

“Definitely. If Nick looks good and does his job, why not me and Nick?” Masvidal told ESPN. “I’d love to fight Nick. It’s a classic fight. It’s a fight that I always wanted to do since I was at Strikeforce at 155 and he was at 170. I was like, ‘man, that’s a dude I would like to fight.’ “Nothing personal, just because of his style. The way that he leaves it all out there so if I get a fight with Nick, it’ll be a blessing.”

Masvidal Still Focused On Welterweight Title

However, Masvidal’s main goal remains the welterweight title.

“Gamebred” is 0-2 in his last two fights with both being defeats to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, the latest of which was a devastating knockout loss back in April.

A trilogy is unlikely anytime soon, which is why Masvidal is focused on fighting whoever gets him closest to another welterweight title shot.

“The title is everything that’s on my mind,” Masvidal added. “Ideal scenario — I walk into the office and they go, ‘this individual can get you closer to the title than any other individual,’” Masvidal said. “And I go, ‘Give me that individual.’ And they offer it to me with a lot of money behind it. All these guys are corny and I don’t give a f*ck about them. It’s just that I want to go for the title again. Whatever it takes to get to that title — whatever opponent, whatever threat, challenge. Whatever they want to come up with for me to deal with it, I’m there to do it.”

You can watch the full interview below: