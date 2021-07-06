Jorge Masvidal Wants Colby Covington or Nick Diaz in UFC Return Fight

UFC welterweight star Jorge Masvidal is planning on making his comeback inside of the octagon. Amidst his return, Masvidal took the time to notify the fans that he would like to return to the UFC with fights against either Colby Covington or Nick Diaz.

Masvidal is recognized for being expressive on his social media platforms. Additionally, he’s gained a reputation for being one of the smoothest talkers on the mic, which in return aids in selling pay per views.

Masvidal of Facing Covington or Diaz in Return

After suffering a devastating KO at the hands of the current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, the volume of Masvial’s online presence showed more reserved. However, Jorge is now ready to fight and his management spoke to the media about future potential opponents.

Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2021

Previous Nick Diaz Beef

Previously, Masidal spoke about his return to the octagon. At that time, Masvidal stated that he would only like to face whichever fighters are in the top five by the time he returns. However, he’s always spoken about the possibility of facing Nick Diaz, if he ever decides to return to fighting.

“Definitely, Nick is a stud. If Nick wants to throw down I’m more than willing to throw down,” said Masvidal after beating Nate Diaz at UFC 244. “Let’s go. I heard a lot of interviews that he wasn’t too keen on what I did to his little brother. Neither would I,” Masvidal continued. “I feel for Nick in that situation. I know what I’d wanna do if somebody did that to my little brother. So, let’s go.”

Nick Diaz hadn’t competed since January 2015 when he fought Anderson Silva to a no contest. There have been regular rumors of a return since only for it to never come to fruition. Should Masvidal be his opponent for his return?