Mark Hunt To Francis Ngannou: “Stop Living On Your Knees”

Mark Hunt isn’t a fan of how Francis Ngannou is being treated by the UFC.

The promotion has been criticized for paying the UFC Heavyweight Champion $600K for his first title defense. That of course, isn’t the whole deal. Ngannou and the UFC brass don’t see eye-to-eye on the business side, making contract negotiations that much harder.

Some are led to believe Ngannou will test the waters of free agency. One of those people is ex-UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt.

The Samoan Sounds Off

It’s no secret that ‘The Super Samoan’ has had his fair share of problems with the top promotion, including a recent lawsuit. With his past experiences, Hunt believes Ngannou should leave the UFC for his sake.

“These guys are getting ripped off,” Hunt told Submission Radio. “My last fight against [Justin] Willis, I got $950,000. But Ngannou, he’s getting $600,000.”

‘Living On Your Knees’

Hunt was far from being done when talking about money matters. He got more than $300K in his last UFC fight than the ‘baddest man in the world’. He isn’t proud to say that. He believes the UFC is exploiting him because of the pay gap.

Hunt encourages Ngannou to explore some other options.

“Stop living on your knees and stop being one of those guys… With Ngannou, of course he should sit out. He should look at his other options. To be ‘the man’ in MMA, getting paid $600,000 is a freaking joke. I got paid $950,000 six years ago and I never had the belt. “That right there, it goes to show you how, how much these guys are getting exploited.”

Getting His Money’s Worth

Hunt thinks that the UFC Heavyweight kingpin should wait it out when it comes to the UFC. It actually turns out Ngannou will have no choice but to sit out for 9 months considering his next surgery. However, his next move after that will be interesting.

For the MMA legend, Mark Hunt, he believes Ngannou should get his worth in gold.

“With Ngannou, sit out. Get your your money’s worth. One injury like this, a knee injury messed you up. Get what you’re supposed to be worth.”