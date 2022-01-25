Mark Hunt Has Some Advice For Francis Ngannou: ‘I Always Told UFC They Need To Pay Me’

Mark Hunt knows a thing or two about pushing back against the UFC.

Hunt has been in a legal battle with the top MMA promotion over his UFC 200 bout back in July 2016. Hunt went one-on-one with Brock Lesnar and initially lost the fight via unanimous decision. That result was changed to a No Contest after Lesnar popped for banned substances.

The “Super Samoan” has accused Lesnar and the UFC of battery, fraud, aiding and abetting, and civil conspiracy. His lawyer, Christina Denning, has said she’s looking to “further work up the case.”

Mark Hunt Shares Advice To Francis Ngannou

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou also finds himself at odds with the promotion he’s called home since 2015. Ngannou has expressed his dismay with the lack of “freedom” in his contract despite being called an independent contractor.

Mark Hunt has taken to social media to show his support for “The Predator”.

“And now they will put Francis at the back of the bus and turn on him like they do every other fighter that speaks up. I hope he doesn’t sign again until they pay him his dues. He was getting ripped off royally like every other fighter in that company,” Mark Hunt wrote in an Instagram comment about Ngannou. “World heavyweight champion getting 5-600k USD my last fight with this company 5-6 years ago, I got 950k USD and I never had the belt five years ago. And the reason I was getting that was because I always spoke up and told them they need to pay.” “They are not your friends and you don’t need brown-nosing management to rip you off, get what your worth, @francisngannou, don’t live on your knees,” Hunt continued about Ngannou. “You’re a fighter in and out of the octagon. When you’re the heavyweight champion of the world, the word “NO” should not be in your vocab anymore. I guess it must be just the UFC heavyweight title (that is) worthless and unworthy of your time and blood.”

Ngannou would be a free agent if he wasn’t a UFC champion. The champion’s clause is in effect after Ngannou defeated Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. With that said, “The Predator” seems content with sitting on the sidelines if things don’t go his way with the UFC.