Mark Hunt Lost The Lawsuit, Trashed UFC And Dana White On Instagram

Mark Hunt Puts Dana White And “Cheating Company” UFC On Blast After Lawsuit Dismissed

Mark Hunt squared off against the former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar at UFC 200, where he suffered a unanimous decision defeat, which was later overturned to no contest due to Brock’s positive test on banned substance – clomiphene.

“The Super Samoan” sued the promotion and its boss Dana White, claiming Lesnar’s 2.5 million dollar payday should be his. Lesnar’s sample, that later came back positive, was collected only 11 days before his fight against Hunt.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go well for Mark Hunt, as most of his lawsuit was dismissed in February 2019.

But a judge at a U.S. district court in Nevada also dismissed the charge of breach of the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The former Pride and K-1 star shared his frustrations on social media.

“I tried to make things even on the battlefield of Mma but again the cheating company @danawhite @ufc with all its billions they ripped everyone off win again someone will die against a steroid using cheater and your shit rip off company will be at fault @ufc I hope all u fuckers burn filthy dog cunnnniesss u can go and get fuuuuuaaaaaarrrkkkkeddd Uwonthisbattlebutthewarwillcontinue #aliactmotherfuckers I am not the first to sue this rip off company and sure as hell wont be the last to sue the @ufc u can’t keep ripping fighters off and run monopoly on the market someone’s going to put u motherfuckers down @danawhite @ufc”

Mark Hunt (13-12-1, 1 NC) didn’t take part in UFC fights since his UFC Fight Night 142 unanimous decision loss to Justin Willis. Before that, Aleksei Oleinik choked out the New Zealander, while Curtis Blaydes outworked him.

Hunt’s last victory in the UFC cage happened in the main event of UFC Fight Night 110, where he stopped dangerous puncher Derrick Lewis via fourth-round TKO. Alistair Overeem knocked the former Pride legend at UFC 209, which means Hunt’s lost 4 out of his 5 bouts after his controversial fight against Brock Lesnar.

