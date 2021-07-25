(Video) Hector Lombard Confronts Tyron Woodley Over Old Ex-Mistress Debacle

Hector Lombard wasn’t playing games when he confronted Tyron Woodley. However, Woodley was smart enough not to engage to keep his big payday intact with Jake Paul.

Bare Knuckle FC 19

Both Lombard and Woodley were ringside for the main event bare-knuckle boxing matchup between Paige Van Zant and Rachael Ostovich. The card was packed with Bare Knuckle FC’s highest-profile fighters such as Britain Hart, Tay Starling, and more. It even featured a niche portion of fights that featured social media influencers from Tik Tok and hip hop recording artist Blueface.

Fight fans in attendance witnessed Lombard seemingly got into an altercation with Woodley. However, Hector shortly took to social media to post the origins of the conflict. Usually, when men get into arguments, it’s either over money or women. In this case, Lombard was upset at Woodley for allegedly making advances towards an ex-girlfriend.

“After so many years, finally I got to see this clown twooodley face to face.

He was calling me across the ring waving etc. I asked him to come over, so he did. Once he did I wanted to slap him in the face, but I contained myself because I have respect for @davidfeldmanbkfc. But let me tell you guys how the beef started…,” said Lombard.

Lombard Explains Beef With Tyron Woodley

“A while ago I had a girlfriend and things were going really bad between us. And I had a relationship with another girl at the gym and yes I was wrong for doing that but I’m not perfect in any shape of form. I’m not going to mention who but

this clown sent me a text saying that while she was training she messed up her knee. And that he was really good at wrapping, that he had experience in those types of injuries etc.

I gave him her number and I told her Tyron says that he wants to help you, he is going to wrap your knee etc. Are you okay with that? and she says yes, No problem as long I can get better.”

Heavy Allegations Against Tyron

“After that he was trying in her for a week and a half by bashing me telling her how come Hector is in Louisiana with his girlfriend and you’re here, that’s so wrong that no one likes Hector at the gym, so on and so on! “Putting me down so he could get his d..k wet. Meanwhile, he was married with 4 kids etc. pure bulls**t @liboriobjj begged me to leave it alone because he would lose his family if his wife found out what happened. He lost it anyways for doing the same. I have everything on text.

This clown acts like he is a street guy etc, he continued.” “No you’re not! lucky you and lucky me I found out you was gone! Remember when I called you and you were at the airport?? Funny how he was apologizing to me, sending me bible stories… you fake! Everything is starting to unfold…

The truth is finally starting to come out,” he finished.

Do fight fans believe that Lombard should have called out Woodley during the Bare Knuckle FC card? Or should Hector have waited until the event was over to confront Tyron?

Many fans believe that there is an unwritten statute of limitations on Woodley’s actions and that Hector should have left his issues in the past, mainly because the dispute was over an ex-mistress.